SKF Karate Dojo welcome community for Anti-Bullying Week

Chief Instructor Jacey Cashman and his team at the SKF Karate Dojo, based in Broadfield are passionate about standing up against bullies in all areas of life, whether that is at school, home or in the workplace.

Martial Arts is a powerful tool which can be used to change behaviours and find peaceful solutions to conflict so during National Anti-Bullying Week SKF Karate are opening their Dojo doors to welcome the community to train with them.

The SKF Girls Fighting Squad

The club have an anti-bullying charter which supports the work done by The Diana Award in schools across the country.

The Diana Award was founded as a legacy to the Princess of Wales' belief that young people have the power to change to world for the better and SKF Karate's team of instructors believe this too.

Physical activity is a great outlet for aggression and stress at any age and taking part in a Martial Arts class can help individuals control these emotions and put them to use in a positive way.

Respect is one of the most important aspects of training and with the varied syllabus content, students build confidence, resilience and friendships within a supportive, inclusive environment.

SKF Fight Club Kids

SKF Karate want to empower their students to stand up to bullies and treat everyone with respect.

This week SKF Karate are relaxing their usual trial process and welcome you, your family or friends to get in touch to join an appropriate session for FREE.

Call SKF Karate on 01293 532127 or visit website www.skfkarate.com or https://www.facebook.com/skfkaratedojo/ for more details.

