Sir Patrick Moore remembered in annual cricket match

Selsey Cricket Club host their annual match with the Thespian Thunderers for the Sir Patrick Moore Cup tomorrow (Sunday, May 12).

A day of family fun at the club begins at midday.

What we might expect from the Thespians / Illustration by Bob Hoare

The Thespian Thunderers are a team of players from the showbiz world. They have players who have been involved in a dozen West End shows: The Woman In Black, Pygmalion, The 39 Steps, Yes Prime Minister, The Mouse Trap and Buckley among them.

A Thunderer won best newcomer in the Edinburgh Festival Comedy Awards. Thunderers won BAFTAs and starred in hit television series for the BBC, ITV and Sky including Spooks, Horrible Histories, Spy, New Tricks, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Eastenders.

It will be another great family day out at Selsey Cricket Club, and everyone is welcome.

Sussex Cricket League preview club by club

It's agony for Sussex

Attractions include ARO kick boxing, Funky Fusion kids parties, football shoot out, Lil Ninjas kickboxing for 3-6 year olds, craft stall, Loz’s Crafty Corner and Glitter Tattoos, The Whole Hog burgers, noodle bar, face painting, bouncy castles, embroidered gifts, dream catchers, hook a duck, tin can alley, lucky dips, build a furry friend, Vintage Trike ice creams, teas and coffees in the clubhouse, Angie Larking handmade bags, Mind charity stall tombola, pancakes, waffles, slush, sweets, Funky Monkey, Honey Monster, car boot, Charlene Kelly Shoes, Melanie Dawn wildlife artist, a licensed bar ppen to the public, and a large picnic area.

In the pavilion is the Sir Patrick Moore exhibition, which recreates Sir Patrick’s study at his home with original items on show.

Free public parking is available nearby.