Sign up for Chichester Triathlon - and make it one of three

Entries are open for this year’s Chichester Triathlon – with competitors being handed the chance to make it one of a series of three in which they compete.

Everyone Active have opened entries for the Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series, the Hart Triathlon and the Fareham Triathlon.

The Chichester Triathlon Series takes place on July 13 and 14 and offers the opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to get active throughout the weekend.

Saturday is for eight to 16-year-olds to take part in a junior aquathlon and junior triathlon.

On Sunday, adults will be getting their swim suits, bikes and trainers ready for the five different events. People can choose from the Olympic distance triathlon, the sprint distance triathlon, the sprint distance aquathlon (swim, run), the sprint distance aquabike (swim, bike) and the brand new sprint distance duathlon (run, bike, run).

For more information and to register your place please visit www.everyoneactive.com/chichester-triathlon/

The Hart Triathlon takes place on May 6 while the Fareham Triathlon Series is on May 18 and 19.

Ben Polhill, Everyone Active sport and physical activity development manager, said: “We’re really excited to be offering these fantastic events for people in the south east.

“Each event offers something unique and gives people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to get active. I would encourage anyone looking for a challenge and thinking of applying to do it.

“Every participant will be cheered on throughout the race and with some stunning scenery forming part of our bike and run routes, we are sure that all competitors will have a great time.”

Local athlete Rachel Dekker has signed up to take part in her first duathlon event and is excited by the prospect.

“I enjoy a variety of sports, regularly playing tennis and trail/obstacle course races. I have never taken part in a duathlon so am really looking forward to the new challenge. It’s great that this event has something for everyone,” she said.