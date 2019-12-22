Second consecutive win lifts Horsham going into Christmas break

After a series of defeats against the top sides in the league, Horsham go into the Christmas break in better heart with two successive wins against London Cornish and then Beckenham.

The 12-3 victory at the Kent outfit saw the Green and Whites climb to eighth and away from their brief flirtation with the relegation zone.

Horsham and Beckenham know each other well having both been promoted last season from London 2 South East with the Kent side as champions.

Beckenham beat Horsham twice last season, but with the Green and Whites having won at Coolhurst 32-22 in September they were keen to complete the double.

Both sides had undergone several selection changes going into the game due to injury and unavailability. Horsham made five positional changes from last week in the back line alone.

With part of Beckenham’s main pitch under water, the game was switched to a junior pitch. The heavy, muddy conditions made the match a tightly fought arm wrestle.

Horsham head coach Nick Stocker said: “The game was moved to a narrow third team pitch which will have suited Beckenham’s large pack and nullified our dangerous backs.

“However, from the off it was clear that we were up for this game, playing with a directness and physicality that ensured we dominated large swathes of the game.”

READ MORE Horsham Ladies get historic home victory despite serious injury | Cranleigh get back on track with first win in three | Sussex cricket stars spread festive cheer to young hospital patients

On 15 minutes a good inside pass to Ciaran Preston saw him line break and pass to the supporting Kemp Price to step his man and finish out wide from 25 metres.

With both defences holding firm there were no other scores and Horsham went into the half-time break leading 5-0.

Early in the second half Declan Nwachukwu chipped on ahead and Nick Bell was the first to follow up and ground the ball under the posts. The try was converted by Jordan Bell and after 47 minutes Horsham lead 12-0.

Beckenham narrowed the deficit with a penalty kick but they lost a player to the sin bin after a high tackle on Nwachukwu. Horsham saw out time to win 12-3.

Stocker added: “Kemp Price’s try was testament to this hard work. Ciaran’s angle in attack and composure to put Kemp away was just rewards for the patience we showed all afternoon.

“Perhaps the starkest example of this performance today was the grand total of three penalties conceded all game, with a huge number of phases, was very impressive.

“We finally get a well-deserved break for the next couple of weeks and return with a home fixture versus HAC on January 4 which will be a tough fixture in the back of the undoubted seasonal joy that the squad will partake in over the coming weeks. We hope you all have a wonderful Christmas.”

Horsham: Condon; Nwachukwu, Chennell, Ordidge, Squire; S Johnson, J Bell; N Bell (Barber), Preston, Cass; Osgood, Goward; J Smith, Grief (Lewis), Price.