Runners out in force for Goring Hangover 5

There was a great turnout as a number of runners took to the Goring Hangover 5 course to mark the new year.

The annual race saw 466 senior athletes complete the five-mile West Sussex Fun Run League event.

Race winner Andrew McCaskill (centre), second-placed Luke Burgess (right) and Toby Nisbet

Andrew McCaskill will be hoping his fine start to 2019 continues over the next 12 months.

The unattached entrant broke the 30-minute barrier, winning in a time of 29mins 46secs.

McCaskill came home over a minute before his nearest challenger. Horsham Blue Stars’ Luke Burgess claimed second (30:58).

Another unattached runner, Toby Nisbet, completed the top-three (31:09).

Katy Hedgethorne was the first female across the line (33:12), which was enough to see her claim tenth overall.

Lewes Athletics Club’s Gina Wilson was second (36:00), while Hedgethorne’s club-mate, Jade Elphick, was third female home in a time of 36:34.

Conditions were ideal for the first WSFRL race of the season, with plenty more to come this calendar year.

Have you read?

Anything can happen - Brighton defender looks ahead to Liverpool clash



Former Crystal Palace defender receives high praise from Worthing boss Hinshelwood



Kipling unveiled as Worthing United manager

