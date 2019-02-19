Runners challenged to break records in Chichester city centre race series

With just over a week to go before the first of the 2019 Chichester Corporate Challenge city-centre road races, entries for both the senior and junior races point to another successful series.

Races will be run on three Wednesday evenings – February 27, March 13 and March 27.

From its beginnings in the early 1990s, the event has provided a dual purpose. The more experienced runners relish the opportunity to gain some speed after the rigours of the cross-country season in preparation for the demands of the summer track programme.

At the same time the B race is open to all, irrespective of standard or experience, and many new to racing have had their first experience in the challenge.

For those who are eyeing up course records, it is three years since American doctor Chris Zablocki shaved a single second from the time of former Commonwealth Games 1500m champion Mike East to post a time of 12min 38sec for the 4500m four-lap course.

Ex-international Zara Hyde Peters set the women’s record in 1996 at 14.15. In recent years DSTL Portsdown have been the team to beat among the corporate entries and this year looks like no exception, with their entry the largest so far.

Even though the junior races have been going for a few years less than the seniors, this will be the 20th year for them and six races are planned on each race night this year for primary and secondary schools.

There is still time to enter in all categories with forms available from the Chichester Runners website or by contacting race director Phil Baker by e mail on philbaker5@btinternet.com