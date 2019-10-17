Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan has criticised English Open venue K2 once again, this time calling its hygiene and health and safety into question.

A year after branding the Crawley leisure centre a ‘hellhole’, O’Sullivan has returned to the venue for the Open ths week but believes the facilities have not changed since last year.

In an interview with BBC Sport, he said the place probably needed a ‘complete refurbishment’. Read more here

O’Sullivan has now taken to Twitter to criticise the leisure centre’s hygiene and health and safety.

Alongside a picture of what appears to be chips and an empty ketchup sachet on the floor of the onsite restaurant, the 43-year-old wrote: “The floor at K2 Crawley restaraunt not looking too clean #hygiene #healthandsafety.”

Earlier this week, O’Sullivan told reporters that ‘every day in Crawley is a day lost in my life’.

Crawley resident Neville Warner wasn’t best pleased with the snooker star’s comments.

He said: “If O’Sullivan hates Crawley so much, he does not have to come. Perhaps he should clear off and moan somewhere else.

“I am sure if he wins the tournament he will be happy to take the prize money.

“None of the other players are complaining.”

Crawley’s K2 ‘sorry and disappointed’ by snooker champ Ronnie O’Sullivan’s ‘hellhole’ comments