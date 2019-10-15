Ronnie O'Sullivan slams Crawley venue again - a year after branding it a 'hellhole'

Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan has slammed English Open venue K2 - a year after calling it a 'hellhole'.

O'Sullivan has returned to the venue for the Open but believes the facilities have not changed since last year.

SEE ALSO: Crawley’s K2 is a ‘hellhole’ says snooker champ Ronnie O’Sullivan | Crawley people hit back at Ronnie O’Sullivan ‘hellhole’ comment | Crawley’s K2 ‘sorry and disappointed’ by snooker champ Ronnie O’Sullivan’s ‘hellhole’ comments

In an interview with BBC Sport, he said: "It's not changed as far as I'm concerned. You would have to change a lot in this place, a complete refurbishment probably.

"I'm not surprised, it's what I expect it to be. I've just gone from a match table, to a squash court to a toilet, where the players' office is, from the toilet to walk around the outside of the building through the heavy rain to come here and talk to you [the press].

"I'll probably end up with a bit of pneumonia on top of the cold I've already got."

And he joked with reporters as he confirmed he would not be spending his day off in West Sussex: "Every day in Crawley is a day lost in my life."

The world number two beat former roofer Jamie O'Neill 4-3 in the first round.