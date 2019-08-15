Roffey triumph over rivals Horsham to book place in T20 Cup final

Roffey beat Horsham in the Sussex T20 Cup semi-final on Sunday, winning by six wickets in a reasonably low scoring game.

The Boars won the toss, elected to field and got straight down to business, with Luke Barnard dismissing Craig Gallagher for just four with the total on ten.

James Pearce took 3-17 for Roffey

Nick Oxley (39), captain Michael Thornely (26) and Tom Johnson (24) were the only Lions batsmen to reach double figures in an innings that never really got going for them.

Roffey bowler James Pearce (3-17) did the damage for the eventual victors, claiming the first three wickets of the innings to put his side well in control.

Horsham reached a total of 110-8 from their 20 overs, a total that the Boars chased ‘relatively easily’ according to captain Matt Davies.

With the ball, the Lions looked to make inroads but struggled to restrict Roffey’s batsmen as Rohit Jagota (53*) and Mike Norris (23) top-scored to seal the victory with three overs to spare.

Nick Oxley topscored for Horsham with 39

James Brehaut took two wickets for Horsham in their attempts to contain Roffey, but the Boars completed the chase after 17 overs, recording a total of 112-4.

Roffey captain Matt Davies said of the victory: “Sunday was another good performance, I thought we were exceptional with the ball.

“James Pearce won us the game with the three wickets with the new ball.

“They were never going to be able to recover from that and post a competitive total.

“It was nice to chase their total relatively easily with Rohit’s innings helping us in that respect. We are looking forward to the final at Hove and obviously hope to lift the trophy.”

Horsham cricket manager Ed Clark admitted his side were ‘always up against it’ after their poor start with the bat as his side were defeated again.

He said: “We didn’t make enough runs and got off to a poor start. We were 18-3 with three of our better batters out in Gallagher, (Tom) Haines and (Tom) Clark, so from that point onwards we were probably always up against it.

“You’re going to struggle to win a lot of games from 18-3 trying to set a score, especially against such a strong side.

“We battled back and posted a reasonably competitive score but we were always up against it from that point.”

Horsham’s attention now turns to Premier Division survival while Roffey will have their sights set on lifting the trophy on September 8 by beating the winner of Preston Nomads and Eastbourne in the final.