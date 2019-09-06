Roffey skipper Davies: 'We want to win no matter the opposition or occasion'

Roffey’s unbridled success over the last six years is down to the team pursuing victory ‘for everyone that comes to the club to support them’ according to skipper Matt Davies.

The Boars capped a remarkable 2019 Premier Division campaign with a five-wicket home win over Cuckfield to see them finish the season unbeaten.

This, coupled with Davies’ side being crowned champions for the fifth time in six years and the Boars 2nd and 3rd XIs securing promotion, has reinforced Roffey’s position as the best club side in Sussex.

The Boars captain put his team’s ineffable achievements down to the ‘talent and commitment’ of his squad as well as a desire to do the Roffey faithful proud.

Davies said: “I think the key to our success lies with the players and the club itself.

“It is brilliant to play for and represent a club that means something to the local people and supporters. We want to win for the team but also for everyone that comes to the club to support us.

“I would say that the main reason for such a successful five or six years is the talent and commitment within the group of players. We always want to win no matter the opposition or occasion.

“We are happy to put in the hard yards during the week in order to perform on a Saturday.”

The Boars will be aiming to seal a league and cup double when they take on fellow Premier Division side Eastbourne at The 1st Central County Ground in Sunday’s T20 Cup final.

Eastbourne picked up eight wins, seven losses and a draw as they finished fourth-from-bottom with a total of 317 points.

The first league meeting between the two sides at Roffey on June 8 was abandoned due to inclement weather but the second time the two crossed swords, on August 10, the Boars ran out convincing winners.

Roffey were powered to 275-9 off their allotted 50 overs thanks to sublime displays from Theo Rivers (92) and Jibran Khan (50).

In reply Luke Barnard (3-25) lead the charge as the Boars restricted Eastbourne to 153-9 off their allotted overs to seal a 122-run victory.

The Boars will be looking to avenge last season’s controversial T20 Cup final defeat after they were beaten on fewer wickets lost by East Grinstead.

On the final Davies added: “Eastbourne are a very dangerous side on their day so we are certainly expecting a tough game.

“In T20 cricket, it only takes one player to have a good 30 minutes and the game is virtually decided.

“They’ve got a number of good batsman and some good seam bowlers. I’m sure they’ll be right up for it.

“We will be training hard this week and looking forward to Sunday.”