Roffey's top-of-the-table clash with Brighton & Hove 'by no means do or die'

Roffey’s home game against Brighton & Hove on Saturday, in a battle between the Premier Division’s top-two, is ‘by no means do or die’, according to skipper Matt Davies.

The Boars returned to the top-of-the-table following a four-wicket win at Cuckfield on Saturday.

Near neighbours Horsham did Roffey a massive favour by thumping Brighton at home by nine-wickets on the same day to oust the south coast club from the league’s summit.

With the 2019 Premier Division campaign at the halfway mark, the Boars and Brighton are separated by a solitary point going into the weekend’s crunch fixture.

Davies has backed his side to produce the goods against Brighton, but played down the significance of Saturday’s game for Roffey’s title prospects.

The Boars captain said: “Obviously it is a big game in the context of the league, but it is by no means do or die and I think other teams will have a say in the run in too.

“We will be looking to put in a strong performance just like every other Saturday.”

Roffey are looking to secure their fifth Premier Division title in six years this season, the only blot on the Boars’ copybook occurring in 2017 when East Grinstead were crowned champions.

Davies has called upon his teammates to ‘remain focused’ in their title-tilt and revealed that the Boars don’t deserve to lift the trophy if their performances dip in the second half of the season.

He added: “We just have to remain focused on ourselves and our own performances and not worry about what other teams are doing.

“If we play well for nine games, we will be champions, if we don’t, we won’t be champions. It really is as simple as that. “