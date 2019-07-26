Roffey 'outplayed' in heavy ECB National Club Championship defeat

Roffey were ‘outplayed’ and ‘weren’t anywhere near their best’ in their chastening nine-wicket ECB National Club Championship fifth round loss at Kent club Bexley on Sunday, according to skipper Matt Davies.

A 68-run opening wicket partnership from Ben Manenti (44 off 39 balls) and Jibran Khan (54) got the Boars off to a fine start but superb bowling from Freddie Foster (4-24) stung Roffey.

The Boars saw Mike Norris (two) and Rohit Jagota (golden duck) taken in swift succession, to see the score at 74-3.

Davies (15) and Khan added 33 at four before David Crawley (1-20) claimed the captain’s wicket. Khan then combined with Theo Rivers (28) to make 29 at five, to push Roffey to 135, but the loss of Khan to Jason Benn (2-38) sparked a collapse.

Roffey could only add 16-runs to the total, losing four-wickets in the process, as the visitors posted 151-9 off their allotted 40 overs.

The reply saw the Boars toil against a superb Bexley opening pair. A gargantuan 148-run first-wicket partnership from Calum Basey (60) and Matt Cross (85* off 77) ensure that the hosts would win at a canter.

Basey had struck five fours and two maximums before he was caught by 14-year-old Sam Henderson off the bowling of Jagota (1-17).

It was left to Cross, who smashed ten boundaries and two sixes, to crash the winning runs as Bexley hit an untroubled 152-1 in 27.1 overs.

Davies said: “Bexley was very disappointing, we were outplayed in all three departments. We weren’t anywhere near our best and that’s the most disappointing thing.

“Hopefully, this will motivate us in future weeks as we still have two trophies up for grabs.”

READ MORE Openers blast West Chiltington to first victory in four | Roffey move clear at top of the table after 'pleasing win' | Horsham captain vows relegation 'won't happen on his watch' after defeat