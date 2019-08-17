Roffey crowned Premier League champions while Horsham are relegated - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League

Roffey have won the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Premier Division title after beating Preston Nomads.

Rohit Jagota hit an unbeaten 113 and skipper Matt Davies 64 as Roffey hit 249-5 in 38 overs. George Fleming and Ben Manenti took three wickets apiece as Nomads were dismissed for 163.

Horsham (88 all out) are now relegated after suffering another poor defeat as they lost to Three Bridges (153-9). Oliver Blandford (52) top scored for Bridges while James Brehaut took 4-22 for Horsham. Matt Blandford (3-22) and Adam Jones (3-6) were the pick of the bowlers.

Cuckfield’s tie and Eastbourne’s win mean Horsham have 198 points and are 66 points behind third-from-bottom Cuckfield with only 60 points to play for.

Cuckfield (266 all out) and Middleton (266-6) played out an exciting tie. Sean Heather (89) and Mahesh Rawat (69 not out) were once again the stars with the bat for Middleton. In reply,. Heather and Matthew Reynolds took three wickets apiece but it was Joe Ludlow (62), Joe Cambridge (78) and Marcus Campopiano (51) who almost got Cuckfield over the line but the latter was the final man out on the last ball of the innings.

East Grinstead (194-3) enjoyed a comfortable win over Brighton and Hove (193-8) with Tom Haynes hitting an unbeaten 84. Hugo Gillespie top scored for Brighton with 58 while Lewis Hatchett took 4-14.

Eastbourne (203-5) beat Mayfield (202-4) in a 34 over a side match. Harry Lloyd (64) and Kaushal Silva (80 top scored for Mayfield while James Hockley (70) and Ben Twine (51 not out) were the stars for Eastbourne. David Hooper took 4-29 for Mayfield.

Mayfield need to win their last two games and hope other results go their way if they are to avoid the drop.

In Division 2, promotion chasers Billingshurst and Bognor had their game abandoned due to the overnight rain and Hastings (178-7) took full advantage by beating Lindfield (176 all out). Elliot Hooper (3-26 and 62) was the starman for Hastings while Apoorv Wankhade hit 74 for Lindfield.

Goring-by-Sea (168-8) pulled off another good win as they beat Haywards Heath (167 all out). Kellon Carmichael and Oliver Watkins took three wickets apiece for Goring while Chris Blunt hit 51 for Heath. Ben Cartwright was the hero for Goring with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 52.

St James’s Montefiore (199 all out) are still in the race for promotion after beating Chichester Priory Park (105 all out) by 94 runs. In St James’s innings, Toby Pullan hit 69 while Matthew Geffen took 5-23. Nick Peters and Bertie Foreman took three wickets apiece in the reply.

Division 3 West: Broadwater 158-8 lost to Roffey 2nd XI 162-2; Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching 202-8 beat Steyning 120 all out; Stirlands 193 all out lost to West Chiltington & Thakeham 201-7; Worthing 204-8 beat Findon 202-9. Highlights: Mark Pavolvic 4-13 for Roffey 2nd XI; Ed Lamb 4-36 for Steyning; Liam Freeman 4-37 for Findon; Giorgio Rigali 5-33 for Worthing.

Division 3 East: Eastbourne 2nd XI 220 all out lost to Rye 228-7; Preston Nomads 2nd XI 319-3 beat Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 155 all out; Rottingdean 185-9 lost to Bexhill 223-9; Seaford 120-1 beat Brighton & Hove 2nd XI 117 all out. Highlights: Ben Hacker 4-44 for Eastbourne; Oliver Gatting 107 and Stuart Faith 5-42 for Preston Nomads 2nd XI; Neil Blatchly 4-35 for Bexhill; Chris Stanyard 4-20 for Seaford.