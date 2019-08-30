Roffey celebrate trio of title victories after 2nd and 3rd XIs seal promotion

Premier Division winners Roffey are celebrating a hat-trick of league titles after the Boars 2nd and 3rd XIs were crowned champions of their respective divisions on Saturday.

Roffey 2nds secured promotion from Division 3 West following a four-wicket home win over Steyning.

The hosts hit 233-6 off their 45 overs after a blockbuster innings from captain Oliver Collins (110 off 101 balls). But the Boars roared to 235-6 in 43.1 overs thanks to Anish Padalkar (56) and Leigh Harrison (58* off 43) to take the win.

Second-placed Worthing’s 61-run home defeat against Littlehampton gave the Boars an unassailable 54-point lead with one game to go.

The 2nds now face the prospect of taking on local rivals Horsham in Division 2 next season after the Lions were relegated from the top tier.

Roffey 3rds bagged promotion and the Division 9 West crown after a narrow 16-run victory at Horsham Trinity 2nds on Saturday.

The visitors posted 210-5 off their 40 overs as skipper Josh Kennedy (84) top scored. The Boars then bowled Trinity out for 194 in 39.5 overs thanks to Jake Humphreys (4-18).

Despite second-placed Barns Green 2nds notching up a five-wicket win at home to Findon 3rds, the Boars’ 34-point lead ensured they could not be caught with just one league game left to play.

Boars skipper Matt Davies said: “It is an amazing achievement to have our front three sides all win their respective leagues. It just goes to show what a great club we are a part of.

“Other sides have struggled to field teams whilst we are getting four competitive sides out every week and winning a lot of games of cricket. It is a brilliant time to be part of Roffey CC.”