Roffey captain Davies - 'We are the best side in Sussex on paper and on the field'

Roffey’s fifth Premier Division crown in six years is undisputed proof that the Boars are ‘the best side in Sussex on paper and on the field’ according to skipper Matt Davies.

The Crawley Road outfit lifted the title once again after a convincing 86-run home win over Preston Nomads on Saturday to cap yet another remarkable league campaign for Roffey.

In 16 league games in 2019 the Boars have wracked up 12 victories and a draw with the only blot on their copybook coming when three games were cancelled or abandoned due to inclement weather,

And worryingly for Roffey’s rivals, the champion’s ‘motivation’ and ‘hunger’ to see off all comers has nowhere near diminished.

Davies said: “I think if you’re playing cricket without motivation or a hunger to win then you should probably give up playing at the standard we do. Everyone is still motivated to keep winning trophies, we all enjoy playing together which makes winning even better.

“We have got a committed squad of players but also a lot of talented players. You don’t get to where we are with just commitment and availability.

“We are the best side in Sussex on paper and on the field, it’s nice to have another trophy as proof of that.”

Roffey’s season isn’t over yet as they still have two league games and a massive T20 Cup final to come.

The Boars travel to Middleton on Saturday before concluding their league campaign at home to relegation strugglers Mayfield on Saturday August 31.

Davies’ side will then look to avenge 2018’s T20 Cup final defeat against East Grinstead when they take on Eastbourne at Sussex’s 1st Central County Ground on Sunday September 8.

The Roffey captain has demanded that his side maintain their prolific form as they look to end the 2019 Premier Division unbeaten and exorcise the demon’s of last season T20 Cup loss.

He added: “We certainly want to win the T20 Cup. It is a trophy that we targeted at the start of the season.

“We also want to win our last two games of the league season to go unbeaten. It will be a long trip to Middleton if we aren’t able to come away with the win.”

There could also be further success for the club as Roffey 2nd XI look to secure promotion from Division 3 West. The seconds hold a 38 point lead over second-placed Worthing with two fixtures left to play.

With this in mind, the first XI will not call up any of the seconds’ players for their final two league games.

Davies said: “Our second XI are sitting top so we won’t be taking any of their players as they have some crucial games coming up. Let’s hope they can win this weekend to secure promotion to Division 2.”