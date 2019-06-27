Roffey 'can’t think too much about what other teams are doing' says skipper Davies

Roffey ‘can’t think too much about what other teams are doing’, according to skipper Matt Davies, after the Boars fell further behind Premier Division leaders Brighton & Hove after a home draw with Middleton on Saturday.

Mahesh Rawat’s inspired 151 not out off 136 balls helped Middleton to a hefty 262-8 off 58 overs. Rawat was dropped early on in the innings and punished Roffey, hitting 18 fours and five maximums in a stellar knock.

The Boars’ reply began with a wobble, the hosts reduced to 19-2, but they rallied to grind out 227-9 off 52 overs to see the points shared.

But Brighton’s victory over Cuckfield saw Roffey move adrift of the league leaders. The south coast club now hold a 21 point lead over the Boars as the season nears halfway.

Davies said: “Obviously, it was very disappointing not to win and even though we drew it certainly feels like a loss.

"We just didn’t bat well enough at crucial times in the run chase.

“It is frustrating that we couldn’t take the chance Mahesh gave us early on. With players like that, you only get the one chance and you have to take it otherwise you’ll be punished.

“Now we just have to take care of our own performances and can’t think too much about what other teams are doing. We have got a big game on Saturday and that’s all we are focusing on.”

The Boars had early success with the ball, reducing Middleton to 20-2, before James Pearce (2-38) struck twice to leave the visitors at 99-4.

Patrick Colvin (six) and Adam Rawstrone (one) fell in quick succession to Luke Barnard (3-38) as Middleton lurched to 131-6.

But a decisive 82-run seventh-wicket knock from the peerless Rawat and Jack Carson (24) motored the away side to 213-7 before Carlson was taken by George Fleming (1-45).

Russell Talman then cameoed with 21 before he went at 250-8.

The Roffey reply saw openers Ben Manenti (golden duck) and Jibran Khan (16) lose their wickets early.

But a 53-run stand at three from Theo Rivers (23) and Rohit Jagota (48) saw the Boars recover to 72-3, Rivers eventually falling to Carson (2-65).

A further 52-runs were added by Jagota and Davies (54) at four, and this was surpassed by a 64-run fifth-wicket partnership from Davies and Chris Webb (50).

Davies was bowled by Harry Hovey (1-19) at 188-5, sparking a startling Boars batting collapse.

George Fleming fell to Rawat (2-10), with the score at 212-6, and Roffey struggled to compose themselves as they could only muster four runs at the expense of three wickets.

With one wicket in hand, it was left to Pearce (four) and Barnard (seven) to produce a fine rearguard display to navigatee the Boars home for a draw.

Roffey travel to fifth-placed Cuckfield on Saturday and Davies added: “Cuckfield are always a difficult side to beat away from home, it is a wicket that may suit our slower bowlers. We need to pick ourselves up and bounce back to winning ways.”