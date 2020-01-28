Richard Loureiro lands more European Championships glory

Hastings martial arts fighter Richard Loureiro recently won the prestigious IBJJF European Championships in Lisbon, Portugal.

Loureiro, who was representing Checkmat International and UK at the event, ensured he came away with a second continental title of his career after winning gold in the same competition back in 2017.

The IBJJF European Championships is the biggest and toughest tournament of its kind in the world.

It attracted competitors from all over the world, with more than 2,000 fighters attending the week-long tournament.

Loureiro also managed to help his Checkmat club secured second spot in the team trophy for the masters division athletes.

He thanked his coaches Chico Mendes and Marco Canha on the bag of his success at the event.

Loureiro also said a thanks to his Checkmat, Fightzone London team-mates.

Checkmat have clubs all over Sussex and Kent, anyone interested in training BJJ across the area can contact Loureiro's team-mate Alex Salisbury, a BJJ black belt, instructor and competitor on 078771 80475.

Classes run four days a week in Hastings at Fighting Tigers Gym.