Record-breaking Mid Sussex Marlins win third consecutive Sussex Relay Championships

Mid Sussex Marlins has won the Sussex Relay Championships for a stunning third year in a row and took two County Records in the process.

On Sunday 27 January 2019, Mid Sussex Marlins continued its amazing run of outstanding form by winning the Sussex Relay Championships 2019 having also won the event in 2018 and 2017.

This means that the team has won every gala it has attended so far this year.

The win was also emphatic with Marlins taking a 48 point lead over its nearest competitor:

Mid Sussex Marlins: 130 Points

Hastings: 82 Points

Atlantis: 75 Points

Crawley: 65 Points

Hailsham: 59 Points

Head Coach, Stephen Murphy, congratulated all the swimmers. She said: “This is a really big progression for our team and a great achievement. Whilst Mid Sussex Marlins has won the Sussex Relay Championships for the last two years, this year the margin of this win is sizeable and was only achieved by every swimmer delivering an outstanding performance and our team members working together to achieve their best swimming.

"It’s was great to see our developing swimmers performing well and really challenging throughout the day.

“For some, this was the first time they had represented the club at this level. They did themselves and our team proud.

“I’d like to congratulate our Girls 10 - 11 years 4 x 50m Medley Relay team who broke the County Record in a time of 2.24.91 (Charlotte Parvin, Kirsten Abrams, Constance Logan and Amelia Roberts) and their coach Nic Piper for his work in this.”

Sophie Maguire also set a new County Open Record for the 100m backstroke in a time of 1.01.65.

The depth and breadth of the swimming talent in the club is shown by Marlins being able to field not just an A team but also a B team in every single event at the Championships.

Out of a total of 16 Finals, Marlins was placed in the top three of 14 of them, picking up six gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

In the Girls Junior 4 x 50m Freestyle Relay, Marlins was placed twice in the top three with the A team taking the Silver and the B team taking the bronze.

The support shown by the swimmers for each other was another highlight of the event. “Good relay swimming is all about working together as a team. It was great to see our swimmers working so well together in the pool and supporting each other from the poolside”, Nic Piper, lead coach.

The Sussex Relay Championship 2019 is organised by the Sussex ASA and took place on Sunday 27 January 2019 at the Pavilions, Horsham. Full results for each event are available from Meet Mobile (Sussex County Relays 2019). Mid Sussex Marlins was one of 14 Clubs competing at the event.