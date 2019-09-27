Premier Division champions Roffey set for inaugural Sussex Slam

Premier Division champions Roffey have confirmed their participation in next season’s inaugural Sussex Slam.

The five-time title-winners will compete under their nickname and will be known as the Roffey Boars.

Due to the unique eligibility rules of the Sussex Slam, the Crawley Road outfit will be fielding a side from their lower XIs.

Billingshurst and Barns Green have also confirmed their participation in the competition.

The two clubs will be known as the Billingshurst Bruisers and the Barns Green Badgers respectively.

The three sides have joined a growing number of teams who will take part in the first edition of the midweek T20 tournament.

At the time of writing, 21 sides have been announced as competing in the competition on the Sussex Slam Twitter account.

But it’s not just established clubs who will take part in the competition.

Teams such as The Round Georges, a pub team from Brighton, the Sussex Staff Sharks, staff members at the 1st Central County Ground, and The Shabash Cricketers, a group of friends from Brighton, will go toe to toe with some of Sussex club cricket’s heavyweights as they look to lift the first Sussex Slam title.

It costs just £25 for a team to enter the tournament and you don’t require your own ground or coloured kit to play.

Sussex Slam games will take place every fortnight but will not be on a fixed night of the week.

Current players from the top two divisions of the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League are excluded while players from the next two are restricted.

The Sussex Slam will be the second ‘Slam’ competition following on from a successful launch in neighbouring Surrey in 2018.

In its first year, more than 1,200 players took part in the Surrey Slam with over 20 per cent of those either new or returning to the teams involved.

For full details, including how to find a team or to enter one yourself, visit sussexslam.co.uk.

