Popular Worthing Running Festival is cancelled

The popular Worthing Running Festival has been cancelled.

Race director Richard Xerri said it was cancelled 'with a heavy heart' but the festival has been postponed in line with a number UK events due to the weather.

A statement from Xerri said: "It is with a heavy heart the 2020 Worthing Running Festival is cancelled.

"This is in line with many UK events over the coming days. I know it’s disappointing, but I can assure you this decision has not be taken lightly. As I’m sure you’re aware, a Met Office weather warning has been issued for the whole of the UK."

Neil Armstrong, Chief Meteorologist with the Met Office, said: “An extremely strong jet stream flowing from North America will be steering a succession of low-pressure systems towards the UK at least into the middle of next week.

"The relative predictability of this pattern has provided an early warning and has given us the certainty to be able to name this storm four days ahead.”

Xerri added: "Yesterday morning I was positive we could go ahead. But these things change very quickly. With the weather predictions that developed overnight, I needed to make a decision as early as possible so you can plan your weekend accordingly.

"With any decision that is made, the safety of our competitors, stewards, volunteers and local groups is first and foremost. Ultimately, as a small independent operator, I have to make a decision I can stand behind. I cannot put anyone at risk. The event date will be rescheduled, and all entrants will be contacted to re-enter using an online code. Please bear with me while this date is reviewed - I’m working to get this to you as quickly as possible.

"For those of you that have received race packs, please help me by sending back the small Stamped Addressed Envelope containing the race chip, just pop it in the post on your next run! I have several thousand pounds worth of these in circulation and it will help me immensely. I will be in Worthing over the weekend.

"You are welcome to personally hand me your race chip and have a complimentary head buff. Location TBC. In the meantime, stay safe this weekend and for the rest of the winter."