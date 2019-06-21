'Polly was a legend and a real character' - Lindfield Cricket Club mourns death of scoring legend

Lindfield Cricket Club are mourning the loss of John Pollard this week after he passed away on Wednesday.

John, or Polly as he was known to everyone involved with cricket in Sussex, first scored for the club in 1953, and amassed well over 3000 games in nearly 70 years association with Lindfield.

He was a very courageous man, who took what life could throw at him with a stoicism and determination that impressed many generations of players and friends of the club. Never more was this seen when Polly had a stroke during an away fixture against Ifield, but refused to go to hospital before the second innings had been completed!

Widely known in Sussex cricket circles, he was recognised in being made vice president of the Sussex Invitation Cricket League, and was also inducted into the Club Cricket Conference's Hall of Fame in 2003.

Life Member Malcom Page commented, "Polly was a legend and a real character who had an encyclopaedic knowledge of players' records. Through adversity, he took so much pride in everything he did, including his work at the Mid Sussex Times. He loved his cricket and he loved Lindfield. He is irreplaceable."

John died at the age of 81 being looked after by the brilliant staff at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

The club tweeted: "It's with great sadness that we have to announce the death of John Pollard, who passed away this morning. Polly was an amazing man who took what life had to throw at him with a mix of courage and bloody mindedness. A great man who will never be replaced."

Replying to the tweet, Haywards Heath Cricket club tweeted: "Sorry to hear this sad news, a great man! Sending our thoughts to you and his family."

David Parry said: "A real genuine legend. Nothing could stop him. Not even a stroke during tea at Ifield. He scored the second innings and then went to hospital. He would be delighted we beat Cuckfield tonight."

Chris Burch said: "What a legend. RIP Polly. I remember his shout of 'Buzzers!' followed by a great chuckle when there were overthrows.