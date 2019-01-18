Plumpton Racecourse in action on a Wednesday - for the first time in 20 years

Plumpton Racecourse were back in action on a Wednedsay, the first for at least two decades. The Timeform Raceday was a wet affair, but that is National Hunt for you. A crowd of avid racegoers it was a day for the diehard Plumpton faithful.

After winning a National Hunt Flat Race (bumper) in April, Chris Gordon’s Baddesley Knight returned to score his win over fences. A well-timed run from Tom Cannon, meant he had the lead from two out and cruised home to win the Book For Plumpton's Easter Festival Now! Novices' Hurdle.

Uhlan Bute - SD Photos

A field size of seven started the Follow Smart Stats Live at Timeform.com, with three finishing it was an energy sapping race for all. The rain coming down, the ground getting softer it was well contested race between three. Very Live, Edgar and Brother Bennett, all finishing within ten lengths of each other. The eventual winner was Paul Webber’s, Very Live who took the lead from two out and never looked back.

Potters Hedger won the Free Alerts with My Timeform Tracker Handicap Hurdle, taking the lead from three out, on the bottom bend galloped home to win with an impressive twelve stone, eleven pounds. The clear favourite timed the run the perfection to go past Ruby Yates and Three Star General, who had both ran very well.

The Feature race of the day, a Veterans Handicap Chase was a brilliant spectacle bringing back some old course favourites and new faces. The going changed prior to the race to soft and this suited the winner Uhlan Bute for Venetia Williams. Coming clear from two out, all he had to do was jump them both and he was home. He did just this, and looked a comfortable winner, winning by fifteen lengths.

The 5th race of the day, the Strong Flavours Catering Novices’ Hurdle was one that will be remembered by many Plumpton faithful. It was the Plumpton Party’s (Plumpton annual members syndicate) Debestyman, who chalked up his first win. Coming from 8/9 lengths back, and in 5 place it was a tough ask for him and jockey Gavin Sheehan. But from the bottom bend he cruised past everyone and ended up winning by 3 ¼ lengths. A brilliant day for everyone involved, and very apt that his first win was at Plumpton.

Edgar and Anti-Cool - SD Photos

The final race of the day rounded up a good day for local trainers. Generous Jack trained by Suzi Best won comfortably to take the SW Catering Handicap Hurdle.