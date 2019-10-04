Picture special - Sussex cross country road relay championships at Goodwood

They emerged with six team medals and had seven athletes with top three fastest lap times - with success across a wide range of age groups at the event at Goodwood. Photographer Kate Shemilt was there to capture the action and you can see her pictures on the pages that follow. See a full report in this week's Chichester Observer.

Action and teams from the Sussex cross country relay championships / Picture by Kate Shemilt jpimedia Buy a Photo

Action and teams from the Sussex cross country relay championships / Picture by Kate Shemilt jpimedia Buy a Photo

Action and teams from the Sussex cross country relay championships / Picture by Kate Shemilt jpimedia Buy a Photo

Action and teams from the Sussex cross country relay championships / Picture by Kate Shemilt jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more