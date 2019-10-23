Picture special - horse racing's top stars enjoy Champions Day at Ascot

It's become a much-anticipated fixture on the flat-racing calendar - Champions Day at Ascot.

And the 2019 renewal didn't disappoint as many of the season's top horses did battle for honours.

Oisin Murphy with his champion jockey trophy / Picture by Malcolm Wells

It was a memorable day for many, including Aidan and O'Brien and Donnacha O'Brien,who teamed up for a notable double.

In the surprise of the day, they took the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup when Kew Gardens(7/2) beat the John Gosden-trained Stradivarius, who'd been the 8/13 favourite.

The O'Briens had more success with evens-favourite Magical in the Qipco Champion Stakes.

Elsewhere Donjuan Triumphant took the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at 33/1, Star Catcher won the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, King Of Change was a 12/1 winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Escobar won the Balmoral Handicap at 16/1.

Another big winner of the day was Oisin Murphy, crowned champion flat jockey for the season for the first - and probably not the last - time.

