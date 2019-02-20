Past winners will go head to head in Fontwell's National Spirit Hurdle

Lil Rockerfeller and Old Guard are each bidding to add a second National Spirit Hurdle success to their CVs on Sunday.

The Neil King-trained Lil Rockerfeller and Paul Nicholls’ Old Guard, which is owned by TV's Jeremy Kyle, are among seven left in the frame for the £80,000 Netbet Casino-sponsored race, which is off at 2.50pm.

Lil Rockerfeller - 2016 winner of the National Spirit Hurdle / Picture by Clive Bennett

Rockerfeller won it in 2016 and Old Guard last year, with the latter beating the former 12 months ago.

The contest has been run at Fontwell for more than 50 years and always draws a strong field.

The pair will be up against five other rivals - If The Cap Fits (trained by Harry Fry - likely to go off as one of the favourites), Ballynoy (Nigel Twiston-Davies), Vision Des Flos (Colin Tizzard), Sussex Ranger (Gary Moore) and Vive Le Roi (Tony Carroll).

Fontwell clerk of the course Philip Hide said: “I think it’s a good-quality set of entries for a race which is always competitive.

“It looks an appealing race for trainers – quite open, I would say.”

The rest of the card has 56 runners across six races. The first race is off at 1.50pm - you can pay on the day.

