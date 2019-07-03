Ownership and senior management changes at Worthing Thunder after chairman Frank Gainsbury steps down following 11-year spell

Frank Gainsbury has called time on his spell as Worthing Thunder chairman in one of a number of changes at the National League Division 1 outfit ahead of the new season.

After 11 years as head of the organisation, both Gainsbury and co-owner/director Dave Stanbridge will be handing over the reins.

Thunder’s new management team will be headed up by director of basketball Zaire Taylor and current club secretary Sara Jenner.

Departing chairman Gainsbury thanked all involved with the club for their support during more than a decade he spent at Worthing.

But he is now excited to see ‘enthusiastic’ and ‘ambitious’ pair Taylor and Jenner take Thunder forward both on and off the court.

Gainsbury said: “It has been a privilege and an honour to front up Thunder for the last 11 seasons.

“We are indeed lucky to have a truly community-based organisation here in Worthing.

“Both Dave and I have regarded ourselves as custodians of the club, seeking to ensure that at all costs we continued to see top-class basketball remaining in Worthing.

“We would both wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the amazing band of volunteers, who have made our club such a success.

“Also the fans who so loyally support the team each season as well as the players who have given so much to the club.

“Worthing Thunder has a reputation as being one of the friendliest and most professionally run organisations in the league where opposing teams and officials look forward to our match-night experience and the welcome they receive when they come visiting.

“We are delighted to hand over the control of Worthing Thunder to Zaire and Sara, who are young, enthusiastic and ambitious for the future of the club.”

American Taylor is relishing the ‘amazing opportunity’ afforded to him at the club.

He hopes it is the beginning of an exciting future for the south coast team.

Taylor said: “I would like to thank Frank Gainsbury and Dave Stanbridge for providing this opportunity to take on the responsibility of taking this club forward.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to have and I would also want to thank Sara for her help, without whom I couldn’t even imagine myself being able to take on this challenge.

“We have had some successful seasons of late and I like to think that this is just the beginning of an exciting future for Worthing Thunder.”

Thunder have added new additions Kayne King and Oberon Lacroix to their roster for the new season.

Player-coach Josh Goddard will also be returning for the new campaign, while Ishmael Fontaine has committed for another year.

