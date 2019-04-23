Over-60s and ladies step up the oche in Bognor

The Bognor Friday Night Benevolent League’s Roger Hackett Over-60s knockout and ladies knockout took place at Newtown Social Club.

With many more players than the last few years, both knockouts had joint record turnouts. A total of 43 players, 15 more than last year, took part over both events.

The ladies’ knockout had 22 players. In the first semi-final Mary-Jane Todd (BRSA Ravens) beat three-time champion Julie English (Friary ‘C’) 2-1.

The second semi-final saw the seven-time and reigning champion, Hayley Gatford (Hunston Hares), beat league newcomer Hope Webster (Newtown Clubbers).

In the final, Gatford won the bullseye.Gatford hit 140, but Todd replied with a ton. Todd was left with 64, but missed double top for the leg.

Both players were left on double one, and Gatford finally took the leg. In leg two Todd hit the higher scores and got to the double first to take the leg.

Leg three brought a 95 from Gatford, but Todd hit a ton and 140 put her in the lead. Gatford caught up but she missed double four after hitting the bullseye and single seven, giving Todd another throw at double two which she hit.

In leg four Gatford started with a ton and Todd reply with 138. Todd had a chance at double nine which she hit in one dart, taking the leg and the match 3-1, and taking the Benevolent ladies’ knockout champion title.

The over-60s knockout had 21 taking part. The preliminary matches saw the only 180 of the night from Rob Misselbrook (Hunston Hares), but he lost in round one to two-time champion Larry Chant (Aldwick Legion).

The first semi-final featured Chant beating Colin Ragless (Friary ‘D’) 2-0.

In the second semi Rob Rice (Chi Snooker Club) defeat Martin Whale (Aldingbourne SC) 2-1.

In the final Chant won the bull for the first throw, but it was a slow start for both. Near the end of the leg Rice picked it up a gear and took the leg.

The second leg saw Chant hit the only ton and eventually take the win. In leg three Rice hit 73, 100 and 95, but 135 and 116 from Chant helped him leave a double which he hit on his next throw to go 2-1 up.

In the fourth Chant hit 100 and 140 to leave 111, while Rice was far behind. Chant missed double top to take the 111 out-shot but with his next two darts he hit single and double ten, taking the leg, the match 3-1 and the Roger Hackett Over-60s knockout title.