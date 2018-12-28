Our Sporting Moments of 2018

It's been another eventful sporting year in the Mid Sussex Times district.

To follow up our Top Sporting Pictures and Sporting Personalities of 2018, we have put together what we think are the Sporting Moments of the year - and they are in no particular order. These are the moments, happy and sad, which have made the headlines this year. Do you agree? What else would you include? Email sport.sussex@jpimedia.co.uk or comment on our Facebook post.

Haywards Heaths James Westlake finished 7th out of the British runners as this years London Marathon, with a time of 2 hours and 24 minutes in sweltering conditions. When discussing his performance, Westlake stated that he was completely blown away with what he had just achieved.

Joe Ludlow and Bradley Gayler each scored centuries as Cuckfield chased down 313 to win by eight wickets against Hastings in July. Ludlow and gayler hit the highest ever third wicket partnership for a total of 217 with four overs remaining.

Haywards Heath also defeated League 2 Crawley Town in the Sussex Senior Cup back in November. An own goal, a penalty from Callum Saunders and a composed finish from Max Miller saw Shaun Saunders men earn a stunning 3-1 victory at the Broadfield Stadium.

Hoves 1st Central County Ground was the venue for the historic integration of the East Sussex, Mid Sussex, West Sussex Invitational and Sussex Premier Cricket leagues. Each league now uses a single playing structure.

Burgess Hill were promoted to Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League , as they defeated Portslade.The team will now play at the highest level in their history! Speaking on the historic victory, captain Joe Maskell said We have done fantastically well to win so many games and we I fully believe we deserve everything we have achieved this season."

Ian Chapmans six and half year reign at Burgess Hill Town came to an end. After an 8-0 hammering at the hands of Bognor Regis Town the boss offered his resignation. After a a few days of deliberation, chairman Kevin Newell and the club accepted the offer.

Mid Sussex Marlins returned from the South East Region Championships with a grand total of 25 gold medals, 20 silvers and 10 bronze from the competitions individual events, as 24 swimmers represented the county fantastically.

St Francis Rangers folded after years of struggle. The Haywards Heath side had seen countless managers come and go, with the team being dubbed The Worst Football Team in England three years ago.

The final day of the SCFL Premier Division could not have seen more drama unfold, as Haywards Heath were crowned champions, whilst Burgess Hill pulled off a another escape from relegation.