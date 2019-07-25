Openers blast West Chiltington to first victory in four

West Chiltington & Thakeham won their first game in four after they overcame Ansty in Division 3 West on Saturday.

Having been inserted by their hosts, Chilt hit 174-5 in their allotted 31 overs with Morné Louw (76) and Charlie Davies (61) hitting 130 between them in a fine opening stand.

In reply despite 55 from Sam Palser, Ansty fell 11 runs short with Hugh Warmisham and Ben Lucking both bagging two wickets each.

Chilt host second-from-bottom Findon on Saturday.

At West Chilt less than a week after England’s dramatic super over win over New Zealand, their 2nd XI held leaders Aldwick to a tie.

Charlie Reeves hit 64 in a total of 183-7 off 36 overs in another game reduced by rain.

In reply, Aldwick were all out on the last ball going for a second run attempting the win as England had been six days earlier. Kipp Batchelor took 4-24 and Malcolm Fitzgerald 3-19 in the drama.

At Thakeham, Chilt’s 3rds overcame bottom side Horsham Trinity by three-wickets. Jon Denton taking 4-24 and captain Simon Capel making an unbeaten 54.

