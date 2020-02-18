No need to wait for The Hundred... Sussex fans keen to take their places at Vitality Blast matches

The Hundred may be the shiny new cricket competition taking off in England this summer - but anyone who thinks that will hit attendances in the Vitality Blast T20 should have a word with Sussex.

The club say their Blast Passes for this summer’s Vitality Blast are now sold out. The record-breaking sales are up by 76 per cent on last year, and follow successful campaigns in 2019 and 2018 which saw the Sharks win the South Group and reach Finals Day.

With the world’s best T20 bowler Rashid Khan returning to the 1st Central County Ground and the likes of Travis Head and Ravi Bopara strengthening Luke Wright’s impressive squad, the 2020 season promises to be another special one in front of a packed home crowd.

The Sharks skipper said: “The support we get from our fans is incredible. The atmosphere at Hove over the last few years has been amazing, and I know it made a huge difference to the team last year. On behalf of the whole squad, I’d like to thank the Sussex fans for their support going into the new season. I can’t wait to see The 1st Central County Ground bouncing again this summer!”

Enthusiasm for T20 cricket in Sussex has never been greater, with seven of eight Vitality Blast matches selling out in advance last summer.

Capacity crowds witnessed emphatic nine-wicket wins against Kent Spitfires and Glamorgan, victory in El Clasicoast against rivals Hampshire and even a thrilling tie against Surrey.

With our Blast Passes now sold out, Sharks fans are advised to register their interest for individual Vitality Blast match tickets by 4pm on Wednesday, February 26 to get priority access.

Fans who register will be able to purchase their match tickets at an early-bird price from 10am on Friday, February 28, before they go on general sale to the public at 10am on Monday 2nd March.