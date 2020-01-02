New names come to fore in Frostbite sailing series

The keen and competitive Solo fleet at Dell Quay SC has taken firm control of the club’s open Frostbite Series, with sailors from the class filling the top five places in both of the latest races.

But there were new names at the head of the results, as Roger Puttock and Bill Dawber each secured a first place.

Frostbite racing at Dell Quay / Picture by Liz Sagues

As competitors rigged for Saturday’s start, they were faced with conditions totally different from the fierce winds that had forced abandonment of the two races scheduled a fortnight earlier. Instead, the southerly breeze filled in only lightly, though it remained generally steady in direction.

With a simple triangular course giving a good beat, short reach and run, judging the tidal stream to best advantage was the main tactical challenge.

In the first race, Puttock led the fleet round the windward mark and opened out his lead over the two laps, finishing well over a minute ahead of his rivals, confirming that on handicap. Simon Verrall was a comfortable second, with Mark Harper third.

Race two saw much tighter racing over three laps, with Dawber’s lead challenged by both Puttock and Verrall.

But they had to be content with second and third respectively.

Next behind the Solos on handicap both times came Roger Francis and Lizzie Kies (Graduate), who despite a good showing early on in the first race couldn’t match the Solos in the conditions.

Harper, with a very consistent run of good positions, currently leads the series overall, though Verrall and Dawber could overtake him if either does particularly well in both the final two races on January 11.