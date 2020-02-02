New course and race record set in Chichester Priory 10k - report and video

Nick Goolab has become the fastest Chichester Priory 10k competitor in its near 30-year history - winning this year's race in just one second over 29 minutes.

It beat the record for the present Goodwood-based course by 31 seconds - set last year by Will Mycroft - and was a second quicker than Peter Riley's record time on the old city-based course set in 2007.

Winner Nick Goolab flanked by runner-up Ben Bradley and third-placed Owen Hind

Goolab, of Belgrave Harriers, was one of a number of elite athletes highlighted in our race preview as being capable of putting the record under threat.

He finished ten seconds ahead of second-placed Ben Bradley (Aldershot) and third-placed Owen Hind (Kent AC), who both crossed the line in 29.11. Fourth was Charlie Hulson (Liverpool) in 29-14.

The women's winner - another newcomer to the Chichester race highlighted in our preview - was Dani Nimmock. who was delighted with her time of 33.58.

Conditions were not ideal - it was wet underfoot after significant overnight rain - but the rain had at least stopped by the time the field got under way outside the Goodwood motor circuit at 9.30am.

Goolab was the clear leader long before he began the full lap of the motor circuit around the 6k mark and although the gap closed a little before the end he had plenty to spare.

Afterwards he and Nimmock were complimentary about the course and the organisation of the race.

It was a fourth year based at Goodwood for the race and organisers were delighted with the number of elite athletes attracted.

See all the starters in our video above and look out for more from the race on this website over the next few days and full coverage - including a full list of finishers and results - in the Observer on Thursday.