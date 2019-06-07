New and easy way to play in the Littlehampton and Bognor League this summer

Tennis players across the area have a new way to play this summer courtesy of the Littlehampton and Bognor League.

Open to men and women 18 or above at all standards, it’s designed to be an easy way to play friendly, competitive singles on park courts.

Players will be organised into groups of a similar standard and can arranger their own matches over an eight-week period - running from June 20 to August 14.

Maltravers Park, Norfolk Gardens and Blakes Road courts are available to be used by potential players.

A can of balls will be sent to each individual that completes three matches by the halfway mark. Prizes to the value of £20 will be awarded to the winner of each group.

Entry is £18 at www.localtennisleagues.com/littlehamptonandbognor by Monday, June 17.

For more details email info@localtennisleagues.com or call Sally or Nigel on 07503281732.

Have you read?

Sutton United sign former Worthing striker Omar Bugiel following Bromley departure



Closest ever finish caps another 'fantastic' Worthing 10k event



Worthing 10k 2019: Can you spot yourself in our picture special?