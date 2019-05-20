National title is reward as Erin keeps climbing

Erin Berry has climbed to a national title.

The 14-year-old Midhurst Rother College pupil from Lavant excelled in the BMC youth series national final.

Day one was bouldering without ropes and Berry qualified in first place then came third out of six in a climb-off.

On the second day it was lead climbing with ropes. She qualified in first place and in the final, out of the top nine climbers, she won.

Her overall combined score earned her the 2019 title in the 14-15 age group.

Next up is the Scottish bouldering championships in Edinburgh on May 25.

