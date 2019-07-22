National Rugby Awards nomination for Worthing Rugby Club prospect Poppy James

Worthing Rugby Club rising star Poppy James has been nominated for the ‘spirit of the game’ prize at the National Rugby Awards.

A star for Worthing’s girls section under-18s side this season, Poppy’s efforts have not gone unnoticed.

She is one of six finalists in the running to win the mini junior and youth section award, with the winner to be announced at Twickenham next month.

Poppy announced herself on the national stage earlier this year. The Durrington High School pupil, who heads to Worthing College later this year, was one of four finalists in the running for the #DHLRugbyMoment award.

But Poppy will be hoping to go one better this time and claim the ‘spirit of the game prize’ at the National Rugby Awards. The teenage talent said: “I'm really flattered to have been nominated and to make the final is unbelievable. I'm shocked.

"I just love playing rugby. It's a brilliant sport which I love and has given me many opportunities this past year, thank you for thinking of me.

"I hope that I make everyone who believes in me proud. Every girl should try rugby. It's awesome."

