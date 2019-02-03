Mycroft and Twell set new course records in stunning Chichester Priory 10k

The male and female course records for the Chichester Priory 10k were beaten as hundreds completed the race in perfect conditions.

Enfield's Will Mycroft took 13 seconds off the men's record to cross the line in a superb time of 29min 32sec - just a second in front of Crawley's Paul Navesey.

Winner Will Mycroft, left, with runner-up Paul Navesey

The two had a great battle to the line and there were an amazing seven finishers before the clock ticked round to 30 minutes - seen as the mark that all elite 10k runners want to beat.

Not far behind - just five seconds behind the winner was Andy Maud, who last year came second after leading most of the contest.

The women's course record went too - to GB Olympian Steph Twell (Aldershot), who crossed the line in 33.17, beating the previous best for this course by six seconds.

10k organisers thought course records were under threat

Conditions couldn't have been better, even if was around -2C when the race began outside the entrance to the Goodwood motor circuit. It was brilliantly sunny and there was no wind whatsoever, a big help to runners on the fast, flat course.

See all the starters in the video above and look out for more coverage on this website in the coming days plus full reports, pictures and results in the Chichester Observer, out on Thursday