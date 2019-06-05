Musical mixes and family fun in store at busy Goodwood

Two contrasting fixtures in three days will keep staff and racegoers on their toes at Goodwood this weekend.

The popular Three Friday Nights series is back and kicks off with a six-race card followed by a DJ set from MK.

Racing and family fun ... this Sunday's mixture at Goodwood / Picture: Sam Stephenson for Goodwood Racecourse

It’s already a sell-out, with the following two Friday night mixes of horses and music on June 14 and June 21 heading the same way.

Then on Sunday the annual family raceday returns on – and staff say it will be bigger and better than ever.

Tomorrow, racing starts at 5.55pm with the Now TV Amateur Riders’ Handicap and concludes at 8.40pm with the MK Fillies’ Novice Stakes. MK are due on around 9.30pm.

There were 140 entries for the six races ahead of final declarations.

Goodwood’s TFN series was launched in 2011 and has become a firm favourite in the calendar, the events attracting a whole new clientele to the racecourse.

Meanwhile Sunday’s fixture, in support WellChild, sees the track descend into a flurry of fairground activities, from a traditional carousel and helter-skelter to a balloon modeller and magician.

A Goodwood spokesman said: “Youngsters are guaranteed to leave with a smile on their faces. The Gordon and Lennox Enclosures will be merged with free activities across both enclosures.

“There’s a chance to meet a racehorse, test your race-riding skills on a mechanical equiciser and take part in the WellChild treasure challenge.

“Between top-class racing action, popular puppies Chase and Skye from PAW Patrol will be making a special appearance at intervals across the afternoon.”

WellChild chief executive Colin Dyer said: “We are looking forward to a fantastic day’s racing at Goodwood and would like to thank the organisers and sponsors for their wonderful support of WellChild, both in inviting families we support along for the day and also in raising vital funds for our work.

“You can be sure that all the money raised will go towards our work helping seriously ill children and their families across the UK.”

Tickets can be purchased from only £15 in advance with accompanied children under 18 going free in all enclosures.

The first of the seven races starts at 2pm, the WellChild Handicap Stakes, with the last – the Wellchild Confidence To Care Handicap – at 5.15pm.

Call 01243 216610 or visit goodwood.com for tickets, hospitality, and further information.

