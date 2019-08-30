Mulholland and Woods notch Fontwell doubles

Neil Mulholland and Kielan Woods both landed doubles as Fontwell Park hosted a seven-race evening National-Hunt card.

Woods got off to a winning start in the Visit Attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle on board the Alex Hales-trained Magical Stardust, who scored by 1¼ lengths, at 7/1.

Martin Keighley trained the winner of the Intandem 2019 Handicap Chase in the form of 11/4-shot Primogeniture. Leighton Aspell rode the 4 ½-length winner.

Champion jockey Richard Johnson sealed victory for Richard Phillips in the three-mile-plus Maureen Lacey belated 80th Birthday Handicap Hurdle, his mount Beautiful people winning by a comfortable 11 lengths at 13/2.

The Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap Chase, another three-miler, brought Woods his double as Ben Case’s Kings Temptation became the only favourite to win on the card, by 12 lengths at odds of 8/11.

The Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Novices’ Hurdle was won by the outsider of the field-of-three, 16/1 Fr Humphrey. Johnson was denied a double by a neck as Mulholland brought up his first thanks to a good ride by James Best.

Mulholland’s quickfire double was in the bag when another outsider upset a long odds-on favourite as 20/1-shot Carolines Charm was steered to a single-length victory by Sam Twiston-Davies, in VisitAttheraces.com Novices’ Chase.

Oliver Sherwood’s Working Class was the final horse to upset favourite backers, in The Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle, which went to jockey Harrison Berwick at odds of 8/1.

Next up at the West Sussex track is Dino Discovery Family Fun Day – on Sunday, September 8. Meanwhile Goodwood stages an afternoon card next Tuesday (Sep 3).