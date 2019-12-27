Moore lands treble but rain takes over at Fontwell Park

The weather did its best to ruin Fontwell Park's biggest day of the year but the track managed to get five races on before having to abandon the final two.

Persistent rain had not stopped the Boxing Day meeting going ahead but when it continued through the afternoon parts of the course became waterlogged and in the interests of the safety of the horses and jockeys, the end of the meeting was called off.

Before that decision those who braved the weather saw some excellent races while enjoying festive sideshows throughout the site.

It was a memorable day for Fontwell regular Josh Moore, who rode three winners - two of them for trainer father Gary.

Moore's first success came when he won the Visit attheraces.com Juvenile Maiden Hurdle on 7/4 favourite Manucci for Pulborough trainer Amanda Perrett, whose runners are more normally seen on the flat.

In the NJS Group Novices' Hurdle Josh and Gary has success with 1/3 favourite Neff, a 15-length winner over Cogital, and in the Southern Cranes And Training Division Handicap Chase, the duo were at it again, taking the spoils with Flaminger, a 4/6 favourite, getting the better of Templier and Tanrudy.

The meeting opened with the Southern Contract Lifting Mares' Handicap Hurdle, which went to 5/1 chance Runasimi River, ridden by Millie Wonnacott for trainer Neil Mulholland.

And the last race run before the early close was ordered was the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle. That was taken by champion jovkey Richard Johnson, perhaps surprisingly riding at Fontwell instead of the day's big meeting at Kempton Park, as he prevailed on 15/8 favourite Dostal Phil for Philip Hobbs.

Although the early abandonment was disappointing Fontwell officials can at least be pleased to have got most of the fixture on.

Now there's a break from racing at the figure-of-eight track before their 2020 programme begins on Sunday, January 26, with the Beat The Blues Raceday. For inquiries about annual membership see www.fontwellpark.co.uk or call 01243 543335.