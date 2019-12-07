Midhust Tennis Club serve up prizes for star players

Tropihies were awarded at the annual meeting of Midhurst Tennis Club, held at Cowdray Golf Club, as members celebrated another year of fun and competitive tennis at the four June Lane courts.

Following significant works being carried out at the club last January and February the club now offer two newly resurfaced courts with floodlights.

2019 prizewinners at Midhurst TC

This year featured three internal trophy competitions. The men’s trophy had ten competitors, and three juniors got to the quarter finals: Edmund Legrave, Rory Marshall and Wills Althaus. The final was won by John Fawcett-Ellis in three sets against Wills Althaus.

The ladies’ doubles trophy had eight pairs competing and the final brought a straight-sets victory for Rowena Hill and Judy Errington over Sarah Field and Judith Macdonald Lawson.

The mixed doubles trophy had a record 13 pairs entered. The final went to a deciding third set as Shelagh Legrave and Edmund Legrave lost to Lizzie Court and Jeff Rawlins.

All three finals were very entertaining and were celebrated with prizes for the winners and amazing tea and cakes. It has been a

great year of tennis.

If you are interested in joining, see more at www.midhursttennis.co.uk