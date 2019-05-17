Midhurst Tennis Club shows off its new facilities

Midhurst Tennis Club have undertaken the refurbishment of two courts and added state-of-the-art LED floodlights.

The court coverage is very even and the beam is downward. Floodlit tennis offers the sport to everyone who has daytime commitments and Midhurst TC welcome new members.

To celebrate the new courts the club is offering a free two-hour tennis coaching session with Alex Bone of Generation Tennis for all prospective members on Sunday (May 19), starting at midday at the club in June Lane, Midhurst.

Everyone is welcome to go and see the new facilities. For more information please visit www.midhursttennis.co.uk

Meanwhile, to celebrate the MADhurst event in August, the club are offering an open champagne tournament.

In the meantime adults can join the club for an equivalent of less than £2 per week. There is an active junior coaching scheme which runs on Saturdays.

Get in touch by email at info@midhursttennis.co.uk