Middleton beat Horsham again - Chichester slip up at Hastings

Middleton have completed the league double over Horsham - while Pagham and Stirlands have all recorded wins. Read about the latest round of Sussex Cricket League games below.

Middleton v Horsham

Sussex Premier

Middleton won at home to Horsham after captain Sean Heather won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first.

Horsham made a good start with Sussex opener Tom Haines looking in good touch. He had scored 31 from an opening partnership of 39, before he skied one to deep mid-on off the bowling of Matthew Lee. Jack Carson took a great catch over his shoulder with the ball swirling in the wind.

Horsham skipper Michael Thornely scored 21 before he was Russell Talman’s sole victim of the day, lbw. Talman finished a very good opening spell with figures of 1 from 33 off 12 overs.

Matthew Reynolds took two wickets in an over caught and bowled and Horsham were 90-4.

Jack Carson was introduced and bowled opener Joe Willis for 35 and went on to take four more wickets, four bowled and one brilliantly caught left handed and low to the ground by Heather at slip.

Horsham were bowled out for 132, in just 48.4 overs with Carson finishing with 5-22.

In reply Middleton openers Harry Hovey and Heather put on 104 on for the first wicket. Heather fell for 43 and Hovey followed with the scores level, caught for 76.

Mahesh Rawat scored the winning runs with a six through mid-wicket to complete a double over Horsham in this season’s campaign.

Middleton travel to Eastbourne on Saturday.

Hastings & St Leonards Priory v Chichester PP

Div 2

hichester Priory Park made the long journey to face league leaders Hastings and after heavy rain overnight led to a delayed start, Chichester won the toss and elected to bowl.

Chichester made good early progress, reducing the hosts to 38-3 thanks to some consistent bowling. Elliot Hooper (79) combined well with Greg Devlin (30) to push the total past 100, but the score never really got away from Chichester.

Hooper and Devlin fell in quick succession and Joe De La Fuente kept things tight, taking five wickets before a bold declaration after 51 overs on 182-8.

In response Chichester experienced early difficulties, limping to 79-5. De La Fuente (47) kept Chichester in the game, combining well with Ben Gregory (18) until both fell quickly as four wickets fell for five runs.

At nine down defeat seemed just around the corner as Tom Phizackerley joined Mike Smith. The final pair added 46, which made an improbable victory seem possible.

Heading into the final over, they were 18 short. But Phizackerley was dismissed off the penultimate ball to give Hastings victory.

Chichester remain sixth in the division. The team return to Goodwood on Saturday to face Ifield.

Pagham v Broadwater

Div 3 West

Pagham elected to bowl first on a slightly rain-affected wicket. Broadwater steadily reached 59 before they lost Les Ward for 14.

No big partnerships could be established and steady bowling saw the away side reach 196-9 after 45 overs.

Gareth Challen (46) and Joel Lewis (38) were the pick of the batsman.

In reply Pagham got off to a poor start getting to 61-4 and with Nick Smith retired Hurst looked in real trouble. However Wayne Green decided to play a decisive innings spurred on by being reminded of his generous size, which made him more intent on scoring runs.

He was unlucky not to get a well-earned 50, getting out for 49.

The return of Nick Smith (47no) and 18 from Danny Berkley saw Pagham home by four wickets. Considering Pagham were missing six first-team regulars at the wedding of Sean Rutter, this was a fine win for the home side.

Stirlands v Littlehampton

Div 3 West

Littlehampton won the toss and elected to field, and Stirlands lost Josh Taylor and George Briance early and leaving George Coles and Will Gubbins in at 26-2.

Captain Coles and the impressive Gubbins pushed the score to 129 before Coles fell after reaching his 50. Charlie Norton weighed in with a handy 20 while Gubbins carried on on but the runs really started to when Charlie Stoop dispatched the Littlehampton bowling into the distant long grass.

Gubbins eased to a fantastic century and Stirlands dragged themselves to 236-9.

Stirlands managed to get off to a great start in the reply with early wickets for Stoop and Dan Mugford, with Littlehampton falling to 75-5.

Briance and Gubbins picked up a wicket but Littlehampton started to fight back, with a 45-run partnership. The Littlehampton resistance was soon put to bed by impressive bowling and fielding by Stirlands, with Littlehampton all out for 163.

With 30 points in the bag Stirlands go to Broadwaterthis week to see if they can continue their march up the table.

West Chiltington & Thakeham II v Aldwick

Div 6 West

Chasing 184 for victory, Aldwick required two runs off the last ball to win but No11 Hari Shan was dramatically run out going for a second run so the game was tied, with no super over available.

With three overs to go Shan (10) joined Liam Hicks (9*) in the middle with 19 required for victory and they came so close to another Aldwick victory.

Nevertheless, Aldwick remain in top spot with six games left. As usual, Ed White (42) was the solid anchor of the innings and also top scorer (current average 93.43) closely followed by Tom Hoare (38). Ben Kemp (17) and Dion Sampson (17) also made runs but top-drawer bowling spells from Malcolm Fitzgerald (3-19) and Kipp Batchelor (4-24) saved Chilts from defeat.

Earlier, the home side’s top three, Charlie Reeves (64), Callum Wyatt (27) and Charlie Tear (22) all made runs and got their side off to a great side. However, after the good start the Aldwick bowlers took over as Ian Horner (2-31), Hari Shan (2-32) and Liam Hicks (2-15) were the main reason the home side were restricted to 183-7 which in the end was enough to avoid defeat.

This week, Aldwick one play Broadbridge Heath.

Aldwick II v Arundel III

Div 11West South

Aldwick twos welcomed the return from injury of John Young, who took 5-20 to restrict Arundel to 168 all out.

But the Aldwick batsmen did not respond with similar performances and were bowled out for 100 in 32 overs, losing by 68 runs.

For Arundel, Monty Hodson (31) and Jonny Murtagh (28) were the chief run makers but with further wickets from Jonny Knapp (2-42) and Josh Kemp (2-17) they probably thought the final total was not enough.

However, the Arundel bowlers stepped up to the plate and after opener Ryan Walkley (37) and No 3 Paul Herman (16) had fallen, no other Aldwick batsmen made double figures in a meagre display.

The bowling stars were Rob Beeson (3-20), George Philpot (2-22), Alex Hodson (2-24) and Jonny Murtagh (2-7), who knocked over Aldwick wickets with ease and, against the odds, gave their side a comfortable victory.

Aldwick II must do better this week away to Worthing IV.