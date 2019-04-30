Mayor marks start of season for Chichester bowlers

On a fine and sunny day the patron of Chichester Bowling Club, Chichester mayor Martyn Bell, bowled the first bowl to open Chichester’s new season.

With more than 60 members turning up, the annual match between the captain’s and president’s teams was played over seven rinks, and after some good bowling the match ended in a draw, 130-130.

The club held a spider before the match and £100 was raised for Visually Impaired Bowls England.

Scores: (Captain’s team first): Debbie Hogg, Paul Chivers, Norman Burwell, Mike Bayfield (skip) lost to Jean Hole, John Walters, Chris Corbett, Peter Merritt (skip) 13-22; Pat Fisher, John White, Terry Gaffney, Peter White (skip) beat Ann Hulbert, Graham Fisher, Stephen Goddard, Chas Campling (skip) 19-16; Frances Downing, Bernard Money, Colin Hulbert, Terry Wiseman (skip) beat Stuart Wilson, Les Shipp, Tony Daines, Chris Wade (skip) 20-15; Elizabeth Fraser, Richard New, Colin Dean, John Williams (skip) drew with Richard Smith, Patrick Ong, Mike Davis, Duncan Gray 15-15; Lis Campling, Marilyn Burwell, Bridget Collins, Betty Spicer (skip) beat Chris Hobbs, Sue Jenkins, Sue Miles, Wendy Adams (skip) 31-14; Guy Buckle, Ian Linfield, Colin Spicer, Brian Butler (skip) lost to Glyn Ball, Les Etherington, Denise Latter, Brian Talmage (skip) 11-29; Peter Whale, Michael Hannant, Kevin Ball, Tony Sayers (skip) beat Peter Green, Stuart Meyer, Gary Miller, Matt Bonnar (skip) 21-19.

Polar Bears on the green in summer?

CRABLANDS

A club event was held in lovely sunny weather.

Winning rinks: Sylvia Gray, Denny Terry and Lew Lewendon won 29-13 (top rink); Julia McLaren, Richard Green and Mollie Back 23-8; Gill Oliver, Chris Lewendon and Alan Bateman 20-13; Lil Tuck, Doug Muncey and Ian Ford 18-11; Cheryl Brown, Cyril Pestle and Alan Blyth 16-10; Maggie Brand, Joan Adams and Rod Shambrook 24-14.

The unsung heroes of Chichester Bowling Club

MIDDLETON

Middleton Sports Club bowls section opened their bowling green for the season with a six-rink competition.

Forty-eight players, a few reserves and a significant numbers of spectators had a fun afternoon in the sun.

The club started the day with a spider competition which raised £52 for VIBE (Visually Impaired Bowls England). Club president and men’s captain Peter Lush was celebrating his 80th birthday and provided free tea and cake for all.

The club gave Peter a birthday cake but because of the fire risk they did not attach all 80 candles!

PEWORTH

Petworth Bowls Club will hold a recruitment day this Sunday from 2pm to 5pm at their rink in Sheepdown Drive, Petworth (GU28 0BX).

This is a chance to try out this wonderful sport which men and women of all ages can play, with club players and coaches on hand to help you learn more and enjoy an introductory game.

No special clothes or equipment are required, just flat-soled shoes – the club will have bowls for you to borrow. The club has its own bar and very friendly members.

For more information see petworthbowlsclub.weebly.com or ring the club secretary on 07484 178727.

INDOOR SCENE

SELSEY

The West Sussex Carpet Bowls Association played an open competition at the Selsey Centre, with teams from Birdham, North Mundham, Selsey, Willow Hale and Bosham playing.

The final was a very exciting game between Selsey and Bosham, with Selsey taking the shield and gold medals, Bosham silver.

Money was raised was for local charity the First Responders.

Eight of the Selsey players will head to Norfolk for a festival of carpet bowls next month.