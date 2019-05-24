LIVE: Goodwood May Festival - Cocked Hat Stakes is day two highlight

Friday's action at the Goodwood May Festival is headlined by the British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes.

It's a 1m 3f race for three-year-old colts and geldings and is regarded as a trial for the Epsom Derby, which takes place on Saturday week.

Favourite for the Goodwood contest is John Gosden's Private Secretary. He's priced at evens today and has an entry in the Derby.

Private Secretary has six rivals in the Cocked Hat Stakes, with Fifth Position and Persian Moon among others with high hopes.

Day two began with the Thames Materials Muck Away EBF Novice Auction Stakes, taken with a late charge by Jamie Spencer on the James Tate-trained Dream Shot (7/2), leaving long-time leader Spanish Angel second by a neck.

There were seven races being run today, with the action on the track again complemented by a food festival.

Thursday's action and Friday's tips

Jockeys in egg-citing head to head

Fontwell family day will be a big one