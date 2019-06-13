Littlehampton response pleases captain James Askew

James Askew hailed his Littlehampton battlers after they got back to winning ways in the Sussex League Division 3 West by edging out Findon by just eight runs.

They served up the perfect response following a defeat at Broadwater last time out.

Ally James’ half-century (68) helped Littlehampton post 213-9 off their 45 overs after being put in.

Chris Heberlein (4-39) then starred with the ball.

He had support from captain Askew and Louis Paul, both picking up two wickets each, as Findon were skittled out for 205 in 43.3 overs in reply.

And the Littlehampton skipper was delighted with the response.

Askew said: “It was a great win. We had to work hard and keep pushing right until the end.

“It was great to bounce back after last week. This league is so tight so every game we need to get as many points as possible.

“The batsman worked hard and dug in for 45 overs in difficult conditions and getting to 213 was an excellent effort. It’s good to see Ally getting runs as well.

“The bowlers then backed the batsman up bowling well.

“Chris Heberlein bowled well at the death to get the crucial wickets we needed.”

As well as James crucial knock of 68, Littlehampton had contributions from opener Tom Lee (25), Paul (31) and number eight Michael Askew (27) as the hosts reached 213-9 off their allotted overs. Opening bowler Liam Freeman led Findon’s attack, finishing with figures of 3-37.

Macleod Cox dismissed opposition captain Bradley Bridson first ball before James Askew grabbed two wickets to leave the visitors wobbling at 50-3.

But Glenn Bridson (41) and top scorer Freeman (49) ensured it would go right to the wire.

But Heberlein proved the hero to win it for Littlehampton.

He grabbed the final four wickets to skittle Findon for 205 as they wrapped up an eight-run victory.

