Littlehampton 'not good enough' in defeat at West Chiltington & Thakeham

James Askew labelled his side’s effort in the Sussex League Division 3 West defeat to West Chiltington & Thakeham ‘not good enough’.

Littlehampton suffered a four-wicket loss on their travels to leave them second from bottom in the table and without a victory from the opening two matches this season.

Skipper Askew struck a half-century (62) but the visitors posted 172-9 off 41 overs after deciding to bat first.

The captain then weighed in with two wickets, as did Ryan Budd, although West Chiltington easily reached 173-6 in 37.2 overs.

And Askew admitted Littlehampton fell way short in every department.

He said: “We weren’t good enough again.

“We made a good promising start then stuttered.

“The rain break seemed to take our momentum and once we got back on we didn’t score enough runs and lost wickets at regular intervals.

“When we bowled we weren’t good enough at the start of the innings and let them get off to a good start. We never recovered.

“At the moment we aren’t firing in either skill.

“We aren’t scoring enough runs and we aren’t bowling well enough to take wickets.”

Opener Tom Lee (29) and number three Jack Turner (28) helped Littlehampton make a solid start.

But wickets fell at regular intervals as they struggled.

Askew crashed a crucial 62 off just 49 balls to get Littlehampton above 150.

But a final total of 172-9 always looked a tall order to try to defend.

Opener Morne Louw smashed a quickfire half-century (54) as West Chiltington made a fast start to their chase.

Skipper Reuben Taylor made an unbeaten 43 to take his side to victory.

He had support from Callum Wyatt (17), Charlie Davies (18) and Iain Haggart (17*).

Littlehampton will be looking for a first win this season when they host Stirlands on Saturday.

