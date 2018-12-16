Lewis Hamilton leads praise for Billy Monger - 'So proud of what you have achieved, Billy. True fighting sprit and inspiration'

World champion Lewis Hamilton has praised Billy Monger after the Charlwood racing driver won the Helen Rollason award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Hamilton, who came second in the main award of the night, tweeted: "So proud of what you have achieved, Billy. True fighting sprit and inspiration . It was an honour to be there with you tonight #BillyWhizz @BillyMonger"

BBC presenter Dan Walker, who comes from Crawley, tweeted: "Billy Monger is simply amazing. What an incredible young man #SPOTY"

Welsh rugby legend Jonathan Davies OBE tweeted: "Billy Monger what an inspiration #spoty"

There were a few people angered when Monger's speech was apparently cut short by the BBC but presenter Gary Lineker tweeted: "Production genuinely thought he’d finished his speech. It’s live television. Things like that happen."

Monger is an ambassador for Dorset Orthopaedic and they tweeted: "Absolutely thrilled for @BillyMonger and we can’t wait to see him receive this prize tonight! He’s a fantastic ambassador for us, and we cannot wait to help him continue his quest for a career in F1. #billywhizz #StriveForBetter"

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust tweeted: "Billy Monger - the 19 year old treated at our East Midlands Major Trauma at QMC after a devastating racing accident, has received the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award, in recognition of his bravery & dedication."