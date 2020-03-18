Legend Leighton reflects on career in saddle - and plots next racing chapter

He’s a legend of the saddle – the wonderful send-off he got from racegoers and fellow jockeys at Fontwell Park when he announced his retirement was proof of that.

But now Sussex Grand National-winning jockey Leighton Aspell is planning his next racing chapter, while also enjoying a bit of well-deserved time to himself.

Leighton Aspell on his final day in the saddle, which was fittingly at Fontwell / Picture: Malcolm Wells

Aspell, based in Findon, rode his final races at Fontwell Park’s National Spirit Hurdle raceday on February 23, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious career.

The 43-year-old – who hails from Dublin – was a great supporter of Fontwell Park and rode a high proportion of his winners around the figure-of-eight course.

It came as a bit of a shock to many when he announced he was set to leave the weighing room one last time. However, there was plenty of rationale as to why Spirit Hurdle day was the date of choice.

“It was something on my mind for a while and it’s difficult to plan, but with Fontwell being a local course, where my family and friends could be there, I decided on that day,” Aspell told us.

He enjoyed almost 1000 career winners – with more than 120 of those coming at the West Sussex course - making plenty of memories along the way. There was a secret to his success at Fontwell.

“I have great memories of Fontwell, winning two National Spirit Hurdles among countless other winners, where local course knowledge helped me gain the upper hand,” he said.

The final ride of his career came on the Nick Gifford-trained itsnotwhatyouthink, finishing second in the day’s final race. The yard played a huge part in his career – particularly early on - with Aspell also having also ridden for Nick’s father, Josh Gifford, and iving him his final winner as a trainer.

“The Gifford yard was very important to me in my early years as a conditional, as Josh was a very well-respected trainer with some good horses that I got the opportunity to school and ride, with all of Josh’s experience and advice to help.”

Riding back-to-back Grand National winners is quite an achievement – one the now ex-jockey accomplished on Pineau De Re in 2014and Many Clouds a year later. The latter win, on a horse adored by racing fans, was also the highlight of his pilot’s career.

“My association with Many Clouds [was my career highlight] - particularly the Hennessy and Grand National [victories],” he asserted.

Riding horses every day is a labour of love, but there is nothing comparable to the buzz of elite sport, something he will miss.

“I’ll miss the competitive nature of race-riding and the whole thought process that goes into planning how you’re going to ride the race.”

Life as a jockey can be gruelling. However, there are no plans for Aspell to leave racing altogether – though first comes that break.

“I’m looking forward to have time to myself to enjoy my family more and to find another way to make a living within them racing industry, he said, adding that he now plans to ‘take time out and make a plan in a month or so’ about his future.