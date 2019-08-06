Leaders Slinfold told ‘not to get carried away’ after win

Steve Haines has called on Slinfold ‘not to get carried away’ after the Division 4 West leaders wracked up their third consecutive league victory at Three Bridges 2nd XI on Saturday.

Bridges won the toss and put Fold into bat. The visitors posted 262-6 off their allotted 45 overs as Dan Graycon topscored with a quickfire 58 off 48 balls.

In reply fine bowling from Slinfold trio Mubbasar (2-47) and Atif Hussain (2-57), plus Dan Smith (2-39) stifled Bridges to 251-8 off their allotted overs to claim a narrow 11-run win,

Haines said: “Our batting was once again our strength on Saturday. Bridges had one of the better bowling attacks we’ve faced all season however we measured our innings well to post over 250.

“Dan Graycon is batting superbly at the moment and is a big time player for us. He has scored three half-centuries in his last four matches.

“It’s great to see him and Sean Overton leading the way with their performances this season having both come through our colts set up.

“We have now won three or four matches that have gone right to the wire, and winning those matches has been the difference between us being top rather than mid-table.

“It’s important we do not get carried away and we have another tough fixture this Saturday versus Chichester.”

After the early loss of Haines (17) at 17-1, opener Adam Goacher (45) and Overton(41) added 81 at two to push Slinfold to 98.

Goacher was then caught and bowled by Adrian Chappell (1-48) before Overton and Mushal Murad (duck) fell in quick succession to see the score at 128-4.

But Graycon and Smith (45) accelerated the visitors innings as they crashed 86 at five to motor Slinfold to 214.

Smith was taken by Bridges captain Danny Alderman (2-44) and 14-runs later Graycon’s fine knock was ended via run out.

Atif Hussain (15*) and Imran Shah (19*) then saw out the rest of Fold’s innings.

Bridges’ Leroy Dekker (18) and James Russell (90) put on 40 for the opening wicket but two wickets in as many balls from Mubbasar Hussain had the hosts reeling.

Alderman (duck) was removed 20-runs later by Graycon (1-26) bringing Hugo Cowan to the crease.

The imperious Russell and Cowan (73) began bludgeoning runs left, right and centre and the pairs 103-run fourth-wicket partnership looked to be taking the game away from the visitors.

But Shah (1-43) struck at the vital time to bowl Russell and claw Slinfold back into the game.

Bridges passed 200 but Atif Hussain had Arran Brown (22) caught before removing Bridges’ last bastion of resistance Cowan at 237-6.

Smith then got in on the act as he took Harry Bryant (six) and Tahir Liaqat (one) in a devastating spell to cut Bridges adrift at 241-8.

The hosts managed to add ten runs to the total but it was not enough as the Division 4 West leaders continued their march to the title.

Up next for Haines and Slinfold is a home game at Lyons Road against fifth-placed Chichester Priory Park 2nd XI on Saturday.