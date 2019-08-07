Leaders Roffey send Horsham rock bottom after demolition job

Roffey extended their lead at the top of Premier Division and sent Horsham to the bottom of the table following a bruising 117-run home win over their local rivals on Saturday.

The Boars blasted 288-5 declared off 55.4 overs. Last year’s champions initially floundered at 12-2 but two massive partnerships shot Roffey to a huge total.

Horsham's Krishan Nayee finished with bowling figures of 0-38 before he was removed for a duck

Rohit Jagota (59 off 58 balls) and Jibran Khan (44) smashed a 106-run third-wicket partnership before Mike Norris (100 not out off 97) and skipper Matt Davies (53) put on 105 at five.

Horsham’s reply got off to a solid start as Tom Haines (56) and captain Michael Thornely (76) forged 92 for the second-wicket, but the loss of the pair sparked a Lions collapse.

Superb bowling from Luke Barnard (5-50) and Ben Manenti (4-40) saw Roffey bowl the visitors out for 171 in 42.5 overs to seal a convincing victory and move Horsham to the division’s basement.

Boars captain Davies said: “It is always nice to beat Horsham and to do it in the manner we did was very pleasing. It was a good team performance with Nozza (Norris)’s 100 and Barn (Barnard)’s five-for being the standout performances.

Paul Harrison hit 13* to push Roffey to their big total

“They were very vocal at 12-2 but soon quietened down after a few partnerships. We have a great belief that we can bat ourselves out of any situation and we did well to post a big total.

“Luke (Barnard) and Ben (Manenti) are easily the best spinning partnership in league cricket. They compliment each other brilliantly and are a pleasure to captain.

READ MORE West Chilt's young guns lift Sussex Shield while Louw gives leaders Worthing six of the best | Sussex cruise to victory over Glamorgan - and now top Blast group | Tymal Mills column: You need a Plan B in T20 - and C... and D

Lions skipper Thornely added: “It’s not nice losing, and it’s happening a lot more than we’re used to this season but Roffey are a very strong team and I couldn’t really have asked much more from my team.

Jonny Whiting took 1-58 for Horsham

“We know we find ourselves bottom of the league now, so we’ve got a big last month of cricket as a club. But it’s now switching to the one-day stuff again and hopefully we can get a few wins.

“Everyone at the club is going to be fighting all the way until the end of the season and there’s still a long way to go.

“There’s still a few big games coming up like this weekend as well, so if we can get a couple of wins against close rivals, you never know what could happen.”

Horsham host second-from-bottom Mayfield in a massive bottom-of-the table Premier Division clash on Saturday, while Roffey travel to Eastbourne.

Sunday sees the two old foes do battle at the Boars’ Crawley Road in the Sussex T20 Cup semi-finals.